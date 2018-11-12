SOCIETY

Chicken and waffles are now being sold at KFC

Chicken and waffles is now being sold at a fast food restaurant!

Chicken and waffles has finally made its way to KFC.

The extra crispy fried chicken is tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth syrup.

Customers can order Chicken and waffles several different ways.

For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two syrups with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.

You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.

Both are on sale for a limited time.

