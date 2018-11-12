Chicken and waffles are now being sold at KFC

Chicken and waffles has finally made its way to KFC.
The extra crispy fried chicken is tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth syrup.
Customers can order Chicken and waffles several different ways.
For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.
The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two syrups with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.
You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.
Both are on sale for a limited time.
