chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A employee becomes local celebrity for positive drive-thru attitude

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Jeremiah Murrill spreads kindness one order at a time.

The 20-year-old is being commended for his positive attitude and even caught the attention of over 180,000 people on Facebook.

Murrill works at the Chick-fil-A on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

A frequent customer captured a video of him taking her order.

"They asked, 'Hey can we record you?' and I was like 'sure' and didn't think anything of it," Murrill told WWAY.



"You are only one swipe away from having an awesome lunch meal," Murrill said in the video. "It will be our pleasure to serve you at the drive-thru window after two more things - a fist bump for each of you. You guys are awesome! Thanks so much for choosing Chick-fil-A."

The 20-year-old started working for the company a few years ago.

"I serve a lot of guests," Murrill said. "I try to remember each and every name. That's just a personal thing for me."

Murrill dreams of owning his own Chick-fil-A franchise while incorporating ministry and music.

"Seeing these lives transform just by talking with them, taking their orders, and being kind and nice," he said. "It's awesome."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyemploymentchick fil au.s. & worldfeel goodjobs
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
Odessa Chick-fil-A feeds police in midst of shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Police
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Houston Texans will play Buffalo at home in AFC Wildcard
ABC13's Morning News
Get ready for a cold return
Man shot to death morning after proposing to girlfriend
Show More
Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea
NC couple builds 'Lord of the Rings'-themed Airbnb
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
More TOP STORIES News