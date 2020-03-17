Custom Chemicals and Coating shifts to make hand sanitizer during shortage amid coronavirus outbreak

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A local chemical company, that usually makes industrial coatings, is shifting its focus to make hand sanitizer during the short supply amid the coronavirus outbreak."What we did with the hand sanitizer was essentially took the World Health Organization's standards and the CDC standards, and we met and exceeded all of those because we have the capability to instantly change over our production line and start producing thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer," said Custom Chemicals and Coating owner Zach McAllister.In four days, the company that normally produces salt and brine remover switched gears to make thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer.McAllister said he saw a need and knew he could fill the void. He's already started to distribute to local responders."Hospitals, police, fire, EMS, you know those people need to interact with us," said McAllister.With plans to expand to the general public soon, he wants to keep it local for now, which is why the company is offering pick-up only in Pearland and Galveston."And so we're trying to protect them first, and of course for keeping everything in Houston and not shipping any product anywhere else so everything we're able to procure and make is able to stay right here in our town," said McAllister.He admits there are challenges, like getting the raw material to keep going."You're a chemical supplier or something like that, you know you don't ship your product out of state. Don't ship it out of Houston. Keep it here," McAllister said.If things go as planned, McAllister hopes to expand production to cleaning products in the coming weeks.UPDATED MAP