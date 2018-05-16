SOCIETY

Cheesecake Factory fires 2 workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

MIAMI, Florida --
The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement on Twitter saying, "All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate."

EMBED More News Videos

The young woman who was pepper sprayed during an ABC7 News interview says she was targeted again before the protests were over.



Eugenior Joseph tells conservative news site the Daily Wire he was dining with his girlfriend's family on Mother's Day when a group of employees just started clapping and yelling at him because of his MAGA hat. One of the employees gave Joseph intimidating looks, clenching his fists and making hand gestures that appeared to indicate that he was ready to engage in a fistfight, according to the Daily Wire.

"We are very disappointed to learn that two staff members made disparaging remarks about Mr. Joseph's hat that made him and his family feel unwelcome," said the restaurant in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

One Peninsula high school student's support of Donald Trump may have made her a target.



The Cheesecake Factory says an investigation was launched in the incident. "Not all of the information reported by the media accurately portrays what occurred," said the Cheesecake Factory. The statement continues to say, "the situation may have been exacerbated by an all-staff meeting that took place during our shift change between our staff members working the lunch and dinner shifts, which may have been perceived as a crowd gathering near the guests' tables."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheesecakedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprestaurantcustomeremploymentu.s. & worldpoliticsinvestigationFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News