Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
Houston Weather: Sunshine returns today, frost likely tonight
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Turn to Ted
Let's Eat
Out and About
Cool Spaces
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Katy Furniture
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4871882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Check This Out - Katy Furniture
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, December 10, 2018 08:38AM
Related Topics:
society
checkthisout
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
SPONSORED: Check This Out, Dec 8 2018 - Innovative Lasers of Houston
More Society