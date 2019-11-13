Society

Check into the hotel that's all about Nutella

Fans of the hazelnut spread Nutella may have just found their dream vacation.

A full-blown hotel dedicated to the creamy treat will be tucked away in Napa Valley, California, complete with croissant pillows, Nutella decor and a breakfast experience.

But in order to check in, you have to enter to win.

The Hotella Nutella stay is described as a once-in-a-lifetime weekend breakfast experience that is set for Jan. 10-12, 2020.

The grand prize includes round trip airfare for you and one other person and a 3-day/2-night stay.

Ready for the sweetest trip ever? You can enter to win it now through Dec. 8.

