Check into the hotel that's all about Nutella

Fans of the hazelnut spread Nutella may have just found their dream vacation.A full-blown hotel dedicated to the creamy treat will be tucked away in Napa Valley, California, complete with croissant pillows, Nutella decor and a breakfast experience.But in order to check in, you have to enter to win.The Hotella Nutella stay is described as a once-in-a-lifetime weekend breakfast experience that is set for Jan. 10-12, 2020.The grand prize includes round trip airfare for you and one other person and a 3-day/2-night stay.