Artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros piece with chainsaw

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Houston Astros are creating history, this artist is creating works of art with a chainsaw.Like all great artists, Della Meredith can see her final creation even before she starts. In her case, it starts with a tree stump.This cedar log was selected specifically for its shape, because it is going to become a one-of-a-kind Astros artwork.Meredith began doing this five years ago when she saw a video of someone carving a bear and thought she'd give it a try.Prior to that, Meredith attended Pasadena High School and was awarded most outstanding in Fine Arts during her senior year.She also taught art in public schools for more than eight years.Now, Meredith is breaking stereotypes and making a living with her chainsaw. Recently, she was commissioned to make an Astros piece for United Tool and Fastener."They were like excited when they started seeing it all come together, but I was stressing," she told ABC13. "Now, everybody wants their own version."