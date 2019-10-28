Society

Artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros piece with chainsaw

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Houston Astros are creating history, this artist is creating works of art with a chainsaw.

Like all great artists, Della Meredith can see her final creation even before she starts. In her case, it starts with a tree stump.

RELATED: Chainsaw carver attributes Pasadena roots to her success as a unique artist

This cedar log was selected specifically for its shape, because it is going to become a one-of-a-kind Astros artwork.

Meredith began doing this five years ago when she saw a video of someone carving a bear and thought she'd give it a try.

Prior to that, Meredith attended Pasadena High School and was awarded most outstanding in Fine Arts during her senior year.

RELATED: La Porte mom's Texas chainsaw carvings are a cut above the rest

She also taught art in public schools for more than eight years.

Now, Meredith is breaking stereotypes and making a living with her chainsaw. Recently, she was commissioned to make an Astros piece for United Tool and Fastener.

"They were like excited when they started seeing it all come together, but I was stressing," she told ABC13. "Now, everybody wants their own version."

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonarthouston astrosarts & culture
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
Holocaust survivor's son wants you to know history of Union Station
Why Game 5 could have been Gerrit Cole's last with the Astros
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
Show More
Pleasant Monday with rain returning Tuesday
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Wrecker driver killed on the job remembered at vigil
More TOP STORIES News