Need a tree at your home or business? CenterPoint Energy has got you covered.The utilities company is planting 2,000 trees through Arbor Day.The program, Energy-Saving Trees, is uniquely designed to help residents better understand where to plant trees on their property in order to conserve energy and maximize savings.This program is made possible by the collaboration between the Arbor Day Foundation and CenterPoint Energy.Residents must be located within CenterPoint Energy service territory to qualify.You can reserve up to two free trees at