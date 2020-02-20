Thursday is National Love Your Pet Day

If you haven't done something special for your pet already, Thursday is your chance to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.Whether it's taking them to the park or buying them a nice treat, snuggle up with your beloved pet.Here are some of the top five reasons Americans said they are grateful for their pets:-- 22 percent said unconditional love-- 17 percent said emotional comfort-- 13 percent said their pets makes them look forward to going home-- 10 percent said pets makes them more loving-- 10 percent said it makes them more patient