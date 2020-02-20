Society

Thursday is National Love Your Pet Day

If you haven't done something special for your pet already, Thursday is your chance to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.

Whether it's taking them to the park or buying them a nice treat, snuggle up with your beloved pet.

Here are some of the top five reasons Americans said they are grateful for their pets:

-- 22 percent said unconditional love
-- 17 percent said emotional comfort
-- 13 percent said their pets makes them look forward to going home

-- 10 percent said pets makes them more loving
-- 10 percent said it makes them more patient

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypetsott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Rice football player pleads guilty in fatal drug case
Royal ISD issues lockdown after word of potential threat
Former TSU president gone for good in wake of admissions scandal
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
Cold, wet and dreary this afternoon
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Show More
Pearland batting coach touched girl during lessons, police say
Franchise owner worried by burger chain's possible bankruptcy
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 lineup
2 dead in home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
More TOP STORIES News