BIRTHDAY

Celebrate with birthday freebies in December!

EMBED </>More Videos

Sign up now so that when your birthday rolls around, your inbox will be full of free presents! (KTRK)

Sign up now so that when your birthday rolls around, your inbox will be full of free presents!

Applebee's - Free birthday dessert with the purchase of an entree
Arby's - Free milkshake with any purchase, as well as a free roast beef sandwich after signing up

Au Bon Pain - Free lunch

Auntie Anne's Pretzels - Free BOGO coupon for any pretzel item

Aveda - Free gift up to $24 in value

Baskin Robbins - Free ice cream

Beef 'O' Brady's - Free dessert with the purchase of any entree.

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream - Free scoop of ice cream plus $3 off an ice cream cake

Benihana's Japanese Restaurant - $30 gift certificate.

BJ's Restaurants - Free dessert

Boston Market - Free treat

Brio Tuscan Grille - Free complimentary entree up to $15.

Bruster's - Special birthday gift

Buca di Beppo - Free birthday gift

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free gift to Buffalo Circle members

Captain D's - Birthday gift

Caribou Coffee - Free medium drink

Carrabba's Italian Grill - Free dessert

Chili's - Free dessert

Cinnabon - Free MochaLatte Chill
Coldstone Creamery - Free Coldstone Creation after purchasing one Coldstone Creation

Corner Bakery - Free birthday treat

Culver's - Free birthday gift

Dairy Queen - Buy one, get one free Blizzard Treat coupon just for signing up, as well as one on your birthday. Take $3 off an 8-10" Blizzard or DQ Cake on your birthday.

Denny's - Free Grand Slam breakfast

Dickey's BBQ - Free dessert with purchase of meat and two sides

Dippin Dots - Free small cup of Dippin Dots

Dunkin Donuts - Free beverage on your birthday

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free breakfast sandwich when you buy any drink

Firehouse Subs - Sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday to receive a free medium sub reward, valid once on your birthday or within the following six days. No ID required to redeem.

Genghis Grill - Free birthday bowl

Godiva - $10 to spend on anything in the store, as well as a free truffle each month

Grimaldi's - Free large pizza with one topping

Honey Baked Ham - Free ham classic sandwich

Hooters - 10 free wings

IHOP - Free Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity stack of pancakes

Jack In The Box - Two free tacos with any purchase

Jamba Juice - Free juice or smoothie, plus $3 off your first purchase

Kolache Factory - Free kolache
La Madeleine - Free pastry

Macaroni Grill - Free dessert

Noodles and Company - Free birthday crispy (Rice Krispie treat)

Nothing Bundt Cakes - Free bundlet mini bundt cake

Olive Garden - Free dessert

Panera - Free birthday pastry, as well as a sweet welcome reward

Pappasito's - Free dessert with the purchase of one adult entree

Redbox - Free movie rental

Red Lobster - $5 off any two adult dinner entrees

Red Robin - Free burger during your birthday month, but you have to have been signed up with your loyalty account fully activated for 24 hours before you are eligible for any rewards

Ryan's - Free birthday gift

Sbarro - Free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza when you join and on your birthday

Sephora - Free birthday gift that changes each year

Smoothie King - Sign up and get a coupon for a 20oz. smoothie for $1.99. Get a BOGO free smoothie on your birthday.

Spaghetti Warehouse - Get a free appetizer for joining and a free meal on your birthday

Starbuck's - Free drink and 15 percent off any purchase at StarbucksStore.com

Taco Cabana - Free flauta plate on your birthday and a free fajita taco for signing up

Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Free smoothie

Twin Peaks - Free chips and queso for signing up, and eat free on your birthday

Wingstop - Free large fresh cut seasoned fries
Related Topics:
societydealsstretch your dollarrestaurantsbirthday
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRTHDAY
Most Houston things you'll find on Etsy
11 facts you might not have known about Nolan Ryan
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Woman celebrates birthday with lobster feast on subway
More birthday
SOCIETY
US museum dedicated to marijuana opening next year
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Retirement community's pin-up calendar inspires healthy living
Keep your Christmas tree fresh with these interesting tips
More Society
Top Stories
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Suspects who stole woman's car tied to other crimes: Police
FAST AND FURIOUS: Legal street racing comes to Baytown Friday
Man kills woman with hammer after she refuses sex: Police
Show More
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
US museum dedicated to marijuana opening next year
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Digital Deal of the Day
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
More News