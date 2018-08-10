BACK TO SCHOOL

International Left-Handers Day: Problems only left-handed people understand

EMBED </>More Videos

Spiral notebooks and three-ring binders... ouch. August 13 is International Left-Handers Day. (ABC)

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyback to schoolschoolu.s. & worldsocietybuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoeducation
BACK TO SCHOOL
Where your child can get free back to school haircuts today
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
Spice up your school uniforms with these budget-friendly deals
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
More back to school
SOCIETY
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Police: 1 person dead in SW Houston parking garage shooting
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Baltimore officer resigns after video shows him punching man
Pregnant woman fights off man who allegedly tried to rob her
Residents on edge to protect pets after cats found mutilated
Show More
Police investigating after woman's body found in SW Houston bayou
Texas City police search for 1 more suspect in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Emergency crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous floodwaters
African dust cloud haze returns
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
More News