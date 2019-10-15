Society

Carnival Cruise line adding 4th ship in Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'
Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China
Houston Astros host free ALCS watch party for Game 3
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Astros fan turning heads with custom wrapped Corvette
Landscaper who drowned may have been held down by gear
Furniture store donates $31,850 to family of fallen HCSO deputy
Show More
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooing of woman in her own home
Man hid cameras in home of mom and daughter, deputies say
Boy who has had 3 heart surgeries to appear on ABC show
More TOP STORIES News