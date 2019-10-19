Car wash in Ohio doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- A car wash in Ohio is doubling down as a haunted house and giving customers some clean, scary fun.
Customers can enjoy the spooky experience while riding through Rainforest Car Wash, according to ABC affiliate WEWS.
Actors dressed in Halloween costumes serve two purposes: wiping down the cars and scaring the customers.
"We have people in various positions throughout the tunnel peeling soap away, scaring people, we have various props and scenes set up," one of the employees said.
The frightening car wash costs $20.
