Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase

HONEA PATH, South Carolina (KTRK) -- A Ford dealership in South Carolina is getting a lot of attention for its latest promotion for customers who buy a new car. WSPA reports those who drive away with a new ride will also be getting a Bible, American flag and a $400 voucher to purchase a Smith & Wesson AR-15 in their "God, Guns and America" promotion.Derrick Hughes, the manager, says he's been getting calls from all around the country."What that means is when you come to the dealership, you purchase a vehicle. You will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible and your American flag, and we'll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store," Hughes said.The GM says the dealership is working with a local gun store to make sure the person who buys the car is the same one who goes in for the gun.Although the dealership specifies customers get a Smith & Wesson AR-15 with their car purchase, patrons can buy any items from the gun store with the $400 voucher.That person will need also need to pass a background check before getting the weapon.