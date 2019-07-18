Candytopia offering Willy Wonka-like experience to customers

A lifetime supply of Candytopia chocolate bars

A guaranteed family 4-pack of tickets to any Candytopia event, anywhere in the world for life

A goodie bag of Candytopia swag for all members of the ticket-holder's party will be presented on site the day of attendance





1 customized, framed candy art featuring the family's last name, created and signed by The Candy Queen, Jackie Sorkin

Win a year supply of America's Favorite Marshmallows and receive 1 bag of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows per week for an entire year

A lifetime supply of Candy Club sent directly to your door every month! The package will include 6 jars of world-class premium candy containing your choice of sweets or sours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might not get more delicious than this. Candytopia is offering a Willy Wonka-like experience to customers to be the store's one millionth guest.The customer who purchases the ticket as the one millionth guest will receive all the treats you can think of. Candytopia's locations are in Houston, Dallas and Atlanta.The one millionth guest will receive the followingCandytopia's Houston location is located at 7620 Katy Fwy Suite 360, Houston, TX 77024.