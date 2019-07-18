Society

Candytopia offering Willy Wonka-like experience to customers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might not get more delicious than this. Candytopia is offering a Willy Wonka-like experience to customers to be the store's one millionth guest.

The customer who purchases the ticket as the one millionth guest will receive all the treats you can think of. Candytopia's locations are in Houston, Dallas and Atlanta.

The one millionth guest will receive the following

  • A lifetime supply of Candytopia chocolate bars
  • A guaranteed family 4-pack of tickets to any Candytopia event, anywhere in the world for life
  • A goodie bag of Candytopia swag for all members of the ticket-holder's party will be presented on site the day of attendance


  • 1 customized, framed candy art featuring the family's last name, created and signed by The Candy Queen, Jackie Sorkin
  • Win a year supply of America's Favorite Marshmallows and receive 1 bag of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows per week for an entire year
  • A lifetime supply of Candy Club sent directly to your door every month! The package will include 6 jars of world-class premium candy containing your choice of sweets or sours


Candytopia's Houston location is located at 7620 Katy Fwy Suite 360, Houston, TX 77024.

RELATED:
Houstonians getting sugary treat with Candytopia
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News