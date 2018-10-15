CANCER

Man who lost nose and eye to cancer told to cover face at restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

SC man who lost nose, eye to cancer told to cover face at restaurant

WALTERBORO, South Carolina --
A community has rallied behind a cancer survivor who said he was told to cover his face while at a restaurant in South Carolina.

Kirby Evans said he's a regular at Forks Pit stop in Walterboro, but when he went to eat there on Monday, he was caught off guard.

"I felt somebody reach up and grab me like this and jerk me in her office," Evans said.

Evans said the person who grabbed him worked at the restaurant. The employee told him if he wanted to eat at the restaurant, he'd have to cover his face.

Evans lost his nose and his eye during a battle with cancer, which he won. He said the employee's demands were downright hurtful.

"It hurt deep inside. I had never been treated like that. Never," he said.

Shortly after the incident occurred on Monday, Evans' daughter Brandy posted about it on Facebook, and it went viral.

"It's really made me proud to watch everybody rally around him and let him know that he doesn't have to hide his battle scars," Brandy said.

Brandy also said that the employee involved commented on the post, saying the following:

"I IN NO WAY TRIED TO HURT YOUR FATHER" and "I HAD NO CHOICE! IT WAS RUNNING MY CUSTOMERS OFF."

The incident even caused one of the employees at the restaurant to resign.

"This right here is my resignation. I'm fed up with this place," said Forks employee Brandy Harley.

Luckily, Kirby Evans isn't focused as much on the incident as he is on how supportive the rest of his community has been.

"I'm telling you what, I didn't know there were that many people that cared but there are. They're out there everywhere," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycancerhead and neck canceru.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
HPV vaccine given to preteens now cleared for adult use
MD Anderson celebrates Nobel Prize
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
More cancer
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - Katy Furniture
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - Houston Shoe Hospital
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - MFAH
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - HCA
More Society
Top Stories
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
LIVE RADAR: First fall cold front moves through this morning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
Show More
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
2 boys presumed drowned just off Galveston
More News