'Camp for All 2U' comes to Texas Children's West Campus

For many kids, summertime means camp. But for children too sick to leave the hospital, camp is often not an option.
That's why Camp for All 2U visits hospitals across Houston, including a stop last week at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus in Katy. The program brings traditional summer camp activities like canoeing, archery and horses to kids too sick to leave the hospital.
"My brother got cancer whenever he was little," said 10-year-old Carson Day, whose brother was a patient at Texas Children's West. "We just like coming here and we have a lot of friends. I like archery because it's been really fun and I liked shooting arrows a lot."
Camp for All also has a barrier-free, 206-acre campsite near Brenham, where children with special needs or challenging illnesses can enjoy a fun adventure.
"Our camp was designed from the ground up to serve every need that anybody could think of," said Pat Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp for All. "We can get anybody out of a wheelchair, up a climbing wall and down the zip line."
Camp for All partners with 65 different non-profits to make its camps accessible to over 11,000 children and adults throughout the year.
"Camp is a wonderful experience for all children, but for children with challenges, it's even bigger," said Sorrells.
