Camila Cabello tweets young fan for personal meet-up after Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a last minute family affair.

"I ordered the tickets online," said mother Lan Nguyen. "(My daughters) were jumping up and down for joy."

Seeing Camilla Cabello in concert at the rodeo was a dream come true for her young daughter, Sydney, who has been battling with depression.

"At that moment, pure joy. My heart was full of joy," said Lan.

After the concert, mom decided to send a tweet to Camila.



"I rarely use Twitter," she said.

It was on the ride home when her phone kept going off.

"All the notifications were flooding my phone," she said.

Sydney couldn't believe what she saw next.

"There was this one post that said 'Camilla wants to meet you'" said Sydney.

They all met her Wednesday at her hotel here in Houston.

"Amazing and she's so pretty in real life," said Sydney. "I really didn't think I would meet her and hug."

It was a surreal moment for everyone, especially Sydney.

She said, "When I'm feeling sad and down, I listen to her music and it makes me really happy."

