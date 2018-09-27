SEX ASSAULT

Half of calls to Houston Area Women's Center on Thursday related to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Chauncey Glover reports on the rise of calls to sex assault hotlines during the Kavanaugh hearing on Thursday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No matter who you believe was telling the truth during Thursday's emotional Supreme Court confirmation hearing, there is good coming out of it.

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke, phones started ringing at sexual assault groups around the nation. Thousands of victims were all inspired to share their stories for the first time.

From the time Ford was sworn in, to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's final comments, the hearing lasted nine hours. And during that time, there was a 147 percent increase in calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

In Houston, half of the calls to the Houston Area Women's Center were connected to Dr. Ford's testimony. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. So any victim can reach out when they're ready.

The Women's Center offers multiple resources to anyone who calls, ranging from just listening to them, to help finding new housing, or guidance through the legal process.

Male and female victims, as well as anyone who knows someone who was been assaulted, can call the hotline at 713-528-7373. For domestic violence-related help, you can call 713-528-2121.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysex assaultu.s. & worldbrett kavanaughHoustonWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX ASSAULT
Firefighter accused of sexually assaulting off-duty deputy
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
More sex assault
SOCIETY
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for veteran
New 'slow dating' movement to combat swiping fatigue
99-year-old beautician plans to finally retire
Blackface Snapchat videos prompt school investigation
More Society
Top Stories
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
'NO REGRETS': Ex-HISD principal reaches $100,000 settlement
Ft. Bend Co. deputies sworn to save livestock in peril
Young Astros fan scolded at game becomes face of rare disorder
Show More
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
No White House run for Beto if he's elected to senate
Astros' Charlie Morton and wife welcome their 4th child
Arrest made while search warrant served at Cher's home
HISD parents raise concerns about overcrowded school buses
More News