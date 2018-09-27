HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --No matter who you believe was telling the truth during Thursday's emotional Supreme Court confirmation hearing, there is good coming out of it.
As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke, phones started ringing at sexual assault groups around the nation. Thousands of victims were all inspired to share their stories for the first time.
From the time Ford was sworn in, to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's final comments, the hearing lasted nine hours. And during that time, there was a 147 percent increase in calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.
In Houston, half of the calls to the Houston Area Women's Center were connected to Dr. Ford's testimony. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. So any victim can reach out when they're ready.
The Women's Center offers multiple resources to anyone who calls, ranging from just listening to them, to help finding new housing, or guidance through the legal process.
Male and female victims, as well as anyone who knows someone who was been assaulted, can call the hotline at 713-528-7373. For domestic violence-related help, you can call 713-528-2121.
Follow Chauncy Glover on Twitter and Facebook.