Coronavirus California

California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order

VENICE, Calif. -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park in Venice, Calif. over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.

City crews poured sand into the park to keep large crowds from gathering during the Safer at Home orders.

The Recreation and Parks Department said, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.

RELATED: Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyvenicevenice beachcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicparkcovid 19 outbreakskateboardingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Harris Co. judge to designate COVID-19 'recovery czar'
TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen
Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Bill introduced to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday
Show More
Here is where gas prices have fallen to under $1
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in north Houston
More TOP STORIES News