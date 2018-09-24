After rescuing thousands of people in North Carolina, the Cajun Navy is operating a grocery store in order to help Hurricane Florence victims.Instead of shoppers going to the original building, the grocery store is being run inside of a church in Wilmington, North Carolina.The store is stocked with donated items and is open 24 hours a day.Shoppers just go in and buy what they need.For those who are unable to make it to the store, volunteers are also delivering some supplies by boat.