Cajun Navy opens grocery store to help Hurricane Florence victims

Cajun Navy opens grocery store in North Carolina to help Hurricane Florence victims

After rescuing thousands of people in North Carolina, the Cajun Navy is operating a grocery store in order to help Hurricane Florence victims.

Instead of shoppers going to the original building, the grocery store is being run inside of a church in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The store is stocked with donated items and is open 24 hours a day.

Shoppers just go in and buy what they need.

For those who are unable to make it to the store, volunteers are also delivering some supplies by boat.
