Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar it tried branding as 'unity' bar

Candy maker Cadbury is getting criticized for a multi-colored chocolate bar that it tried branding as a "unity" bar to mark India's Independence Day.

On Aug. 14, the company wrote: "This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap."

A New York Times restaurant critic sarcastically tweeted "congratulations Cadbury for solving racism."

Cadbury released the chocolate bar on Aug. 15, which is India's Independence Day.
