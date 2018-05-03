A North Carolina beekeeper nearly got caught up in a big sting operation.Wallace Leatherford had just bought the 3,000 bees and was on his way home when he stopped at a restaurant. When he returned to his truck, he realized the bees had escaped from the hives in the back and hundreds of them had gotten into the cab.Leatherford didn't have the gear to remove them, so he drove 40 miles with the bees buzzing around in the cab of his truck.In a video posted online, he described the weird trip saying it was kind of scary, but amazingly he wasn't stung.Still, the situation made him so nervous he came down with a case of the hives.