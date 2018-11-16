Houstonians who love downtown and farmers' markets will no doubt enjoy this massive tribute to both at a blooming intersection."Produce Row," a sprawling 7,000-square-foot mural that spans three levels, now adorns Main&Co, a mixed-use development housing creative office space, cocktail lounges, and art gallery.Main&Co is nestled on the corner of Main and Commerce streets.The five-story downtown mixed-use development is home to The Cottonmouth Club; ETRO Nightclub; Lilly&Bloom; and LCD Gallery, a contemporary arts space on the upper floor.For more information on this story visit