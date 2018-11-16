SOCIETY

Downtown intersection mural reflects on Houston's first farmers market in 1870

EMBED </>More Videos

Houstonians who love downtown and farmers markets will no doubt enjoy this massive tribute to both at a blooming intersection.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians who love downtown and farmers' markets will no doubt enjoy this massive tribute to both at a blooming intersection.

"Produce Row," a sprawling 7,000-square-foot mural that spans three levels, now adorns Main&Co, a mixed-use development housing creative office space, cocktail lounges, and art gallery.

Main&Co is nestled on the corner of Main and Commerce streets.

The five-story downtown mixed-use development is home to The Cottonmouth Club; ETRO Nightclub; Lilly&Bloom; and LCD Gallery, a contemporary arts space on the upper floor.

For more information on this story visit culturemap.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyculturemapartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
KINDNESS CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man returns woman lost wallet
More Society
Top Stories
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
Houston gang war blamed for double drive-by shooting
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
Show More
3 highways facing major closures this weekend
KINDNESS CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man returns woman lost wallet
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
White House must return CNN reporter's credential: Judge
More News