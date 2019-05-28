Society

2 chairs left empty in honor of George HW and Barbara Bush at Memorial Day parade in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (KTRK) -- The absences of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara were felt on Memorial Day in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the couple spent their summers.

This year, the town honored the Bushes at the Memorial Day ceremonies, often attended by the couple.

During the annual parade, two empty chairs with their names on them were displayed in Dock Square.

The lives of Bush 41, a former Navy veteran, and Barbara have been celebrated in similar ways at events they traditionally attended in Houston.
Earlier this year, the seats engraved for the long-time RodeoHouston supporters were left empty.

Flowers were placed on Barbara's chair.

In April, the Houston Astros paid tribute to the Bush family during their home opener at Minute Maid Park.

Their family was presented with replica commemorative bricks honoring the late president and the former first lady.

The Bushes were huge Astros fans. Barbara would even keep score.

Barbara passed away last April at the age of 92.

George died seven months later in November. He was 94.

