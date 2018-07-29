BURGER KING

Burger King raises awareness about 'pink tax' through new campaign in support of bill that opposes it

Female customers were asked to pay almost 50 percent more for their Burger King chicken fries in a pink box than their male counterparts.

The move was met with anger and outcry.

Turns out there was a reason for the upcharge.

Burger King wanted to raise awareness about "pink tax."

"Pink tax" is a term used when women pay more for the exact same item compared to men, like razors, shampoo and dry cleaning.

A proposal on the House floor right now would give state attorney generals the power to target companies who made women pay more.

Burger King came out with this campaign in support of the bill.
