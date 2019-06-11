Society

Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age deal back - with new rules after last year's chaos

Build-A-Bear's Pay Your Age Day is back, but with some changes in hopes of avoiding last year's chaos.

For one day only, you can pay your age for any stuffed animal at the workshop. Build-A-Bear explains it as follows: however old you are is how much you'll pay.

But so many people showed up for the promotion last summer, lines were shut down at malls across the country.

Customers then received vouchers for discounted stuffed animals.

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities."



Build-A-Bear appears to have taken steps to avoid all that the second time around by giving everyone a chance to sign up for a winning ticket to the Pay Your Age event.

First, you'll have to sign up to become a Bonus Club Member and fill out your birthday profile. From there, you'll be prompted to enter the ticket offer.

More than 200,000 people are expected to get tickets, but that also means some children still won't get a chance to build a toy.

Winners will find out by June 21 via email if they've punched their ticket to making a furry friend.

If you win, you'll be assigned a time to shop between the dates of June 24-28.

You can enter now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16, and you can only enter once.

RELATED: Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal after massive lines form nationwide

Last year, other companies got in on the Pay-Your-Age action. Chuck E. Cheese used the popular event at Build-A-Bear to come up with its own version, minus the massive crowds.
