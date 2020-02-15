Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Tweet aimed at the Astros

The restaurant retweeted a story about a European soccer club's punishment for cheating.
THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020
With the Astros sign stealing scandal dominating the headlines, everyone assumed the tweet was aimed at the Astros.
I don't even like wings, but I'm getting Pluckers this weekend thanks to your tweet.— Susie (@hey_dudette) February 14, 2020
Sounds like you’re asking the 4th biggest city in America to avoid your restaurant. Your wish is granted.— Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) February 15, 2020
So last night was the roast of Buffalo Wild Wings, courtesy of the city of Houston. And honestly, we deserved it. Well done H-Town for coming to your team’s defense, and we're sorry about what we posted.— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 15, 2020
