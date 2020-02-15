Houston Astros

Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Tweet aimed at the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans aren't too pleased with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant retweeted a story about a European soccer club's punishment for cheating.



The caption read, "THAT's how you punish a team that cheats."

With the Astros sign stealing scandal dominating the headlines, everyone assumed the tweet was aimed at the Astros.

While thousands of people "liked" the tweet, one person replied "I don't even like wings, but I'm getting Pluckers this weekend thanks to your tweet".



Another person tweeted, "Sound like you're asking the fourth biggest city in America to avoid your restaurant. Your wish is granted."



Saturday morning, Buffalo Wild Wings followed up their original tweet with an apology to the City of Houston, saying they deserved the roast they got in return.



RELATED STORIES:

Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over cheating scandal
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballfoodrestauranttwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation
Astros' Justin Verlander skips scheduled bullpen session
Reds' Trevor Bauer calls Astros hypocrites and cheaters
Nats' Mike Rizzo not satisfied with Astros' apology, says 'they cheated'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in SE Houston
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Show More
Warrant issued for former teacher accused of touching 9-year-old
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Mardi Gras season is here! See how Galveston celebrates
Snorkeling excursion leaves grandmother dead, family outraged
Family of man killed beg hit-and-run driver to come forward
More TOP STORIES News