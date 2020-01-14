Society

Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's son, sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- The son of rock legend Bruce Springsteen is now a Jersey City firefighter.

Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in by Mayor Steven Fulop at City Hall Tuesday morning -- and The Boss on hand for the big day.

It was a family celebration, with mom Patti Scialfa and the rest of the crew watching on with pride to congratulate the graduate.

"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce Springsteen said. "We're very proud. We're very proud...It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

Sam Springsteen received a big hug and smile from his mom, as she watched her son in uniform.

"I'm going to take a pass on this one," he said with a smile, avoiding the spotlight. "Sorry, folks. I don't have too much to say."

Since 2013, a total of 204 new firefighters have been hired, bringing the department to a historic total of 666 uniformed firefighters and superiors.

The family joined the Mayor Fulop and Fire Chief Steven McGill after the official ceremony to take pictures.

