This restaurant serves healthy comfort food for both you and your pet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are looking for a restaurant that serves fresh, healthy comfort food for you and your furry friends, look no further!The Ember and Greens concept was brought to the Memorial area by a mother and son duo, who have deep roots in the community.There is something for everyone at Ember and Greens from orange chicken to turkey jerky, which you can find in their "Lola and Baxter" pet menu."We opened this restaurant to serve humans and their furry friends. It was my son's idea to do that," explained Nadereh Ahli, the co-owner of the restaurant.The covered patio at Ember and Greens will no longer give you an excuse to leave your dogs at home."You always have that heart vein when you leave the pup at home, when you leave the extension of your family at the house," said Gordon Kellerman, a regular customer. "They hate being there and get anxiety, and by being able to bring them here it is an absolute treasure and treat."