This art studio helps you craft all your dream Pinterest projects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're most of us, you like crafts, but have no idea where to start!

"I'm a wannabe crafter," laughed Laura Lyle. "I have a lot of Pinterest boards and I don't do that many."

And that's the idea behind Pinspiration, which just opened in Richmond.

It's the fourth studio to open in the country that allows you to make some of the crafts you've probably seen online.

"Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio," explained owner Meghan Scoggins. "We are an open studio, so people can come in at any given time, pick up the projects off the wall, and make it."

All supplies are provided on site, and you don't have to clean up after yourself.

