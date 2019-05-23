texas news

Senate soon to let breweries sell beer-to-go in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beer lovers in Texas may soon be able to enjoy their beer to go.

The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday night that renews the role of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

It streamlines licenses and permits required for businesses that sell alcohol and removes some fees.

For more than five years, craft breweries fought to change a Texas law that prohibits customers from taking beer-to-go.

State law currently says you can visit a winery or distillery and take wine and liquor to go, but you can't take beer.

Many of Texas' beer rules stem from the Prohibition Era, known as "blue laws." Over the past decade, as Texas craft beer's market increased, there's been a push to change them.

In, 2011, the Brewers Association says there were 59 craft breweries in Texas. Today, the number is more than 250.

To have a brew pub license, the brewery can only make 10,000 barrels a year.

Now, they have more than customers on their side. The craft beer lobby worked with lawmakers to change the law.

The House still has to approve the Senate's amendments before the changes go into effect.

