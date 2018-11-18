A 4-year-old boy had his wish of being a police officer come true Friday, thanks to Make-A-Wish.Jon'tel Thomas suffers from sickle cell disease. To help with his fight, his mom says he loves to dress up as comic book heroes, firefighters or police officers.He was surprised when he arrived at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's.It was not just a wish come true for Jon'tel but also for his mom. She's actually been through this illness before and wants to see Jon'tel smile.