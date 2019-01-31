Boy with rare condition receives ride in Lamborghini

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An 8-year-old boy received a ride he will never forget Thursday morning.
Rushi Gandhi has to undergo treatment at Texas Children's Hospital for a rare blood condition, but this morning he arrived to his appointment in a Lamborghini.
Gandhi has to receive regular blood transfusions that are sometimes painful and scary. But today, he was able to sit back and think about the awesome ride he received, courtesy of the Lamborghini Festival of Houston and Be The Match.
"Lamborghinis are fast and look really cool," Gandhi said.
Be The Match is hopeful someone will see Gandhi's story and help him find a cure.
Gandhi has already had more than 200 blood transfusions because of his rare condition.
"He wants to be the marketing manager for Lamborghini when he grows up. I hope he finds a match and gets a normal healthy life," Be The Match employee Gaytri Kapoor said.
Gandhi was greeted with an RC version of the sports car, which kept him occupied during his transfusion. His mom says she longs for the day Gandhi can fulfill his dream of owning his own car.
"He has been poked more than 200 times. We want to end all of that and get him cured. Please help us find a match," Gandhi's mom, Nilima Gandhi, said.
While the ride can't compare to a cure, Gandhi will never forget the ride.
"I didn't know this was ever going to happen," Gandhi said.