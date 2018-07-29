SOCIETY

SEARCHING FOR WOODY: Boy with down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston-area family needs your help finding a very special friend.

Heather Thompson says her son, who suffers from down syndrome, lost his favorite toy at an Astros game Friday night.

The family attended the game at Minute Maid park with Woody and his cowboy, but unfortunately, misplaced the famous Toy Story doll.

Thompson told Eyewitness News that she and her family were sitting in section 433. She's asking anyone who may have spotted the Woody doll to return him.

Many people on social media reacted to the mother's Facebook post and offered their kids Woody dolls to the family.
