MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old Montgomery boy with a passion for acting is making his television debut Monday, and it's all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Caleb Schendel has congenital heart disease and has already undergone three open heart surgeries.He says he loves to act, and his wish was to meet the cast of The Good Doctor, a drama television series about a young surgeon with autism."Nobody has done this wish before, except on different shows," said Schendel. "I just thought this would be a really fun wish and get to meet these people."The Good Doctor airs at 9 p.m. on ABC.