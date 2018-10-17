Move over Santa, an adorable 5-year-old boy in Australia now has a new favorite person.Video surfaced Wednesday morning of Luke Vincent's tender moment with Prince Harry.Vincent, who was tasked with giving flowers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to give Prince Harry's beard a rub and ruffle his hair before handing over the bouquet of flowers to Meghan Markle.The boy's principal says the moment meant a lot to Vincent, and his favorite person is now Harry, not Santa.