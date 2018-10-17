SOCIETY

5-year-old boy strokes Prince Harry's beard during Australian tour

EMBED </>More Videos

It looks like Prince Harry just moved up on the list of 'favorite people' for one little boy.

AUSTRALIA (KTRK) --
Move over Santa, an adorable 5-year-old boy in Australia now has a new favorite person.

Video surfaced Wednesday morning of Luke Vincent's tender moment with Prince Harry.

Vincent, who was tasked with giving flowers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to give Prince Harry's beard a rub and ruffle his hair before handing over the bouquet of flowers to Meghan Markle.

The boy's principal says the moment meant a lot to Vincent, and his favorite person is now Harry, not Santa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprince harrygood newsfeel goodMeghan Markleu.s. & worldaustralia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here's how you can drive in a live-action Mario Kart race
Soccer mom calls cops on African-American dad cheering
ABC13's Women of Distinction
First female leader of U.S. Army Forces Command
More Society
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Here's how you can drive in a live-action Mario Kart race
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
Show More
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
First lady Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
More News