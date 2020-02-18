Society

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

By DAVID CRARY
The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The filing Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.

It could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.



Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders decades ago.

The organization could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings to raise money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboy scouts of americabankruptcysex abuse against childrensex abuseu.s. & worldboy scouts
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy morning drive, evening cold front in Houston
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Boy allegedly tortured by grandparents to be buried in Texas
Man killed in dispute wasn't intended target, family says
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Houstonian collects dozens of presidential wax figures
Show More
Mom says son was left alone after being hit by car
Dealership worker in customer's car hit by METRORail, police say
HISD teacher accused of indecency with kindergartner
What's new this year at the RodeoHouston? Check it out!
Astro's 2nd PEDs suspension puts him in danger of lifetime ban
More TOP STORIES News