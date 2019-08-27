society

Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school

A little boy's compassion is winning hearts across the country after he helped a classmate on the first day of school.

Eight-year-old Connor has autism and was finding it difficult to adjust to the second grade. His classmate, Christian, had no idea about his disability, but when he noticed Connor crying, he walked over and grabbed his hand to let him know it was going to be alright.

Christian's mother captured the sweet moment and posted it on social media. Connor's mother responded, saying she always worries her son will be bullied, but Christian's kindness warmed her heart.

The photos have gained worldwide attention and the two boys are now inseparable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrensocietyschoolact of kindness
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Astros' fan creates iconic rainbow sweater for Reddick twins
McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card
Houston Idol 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward
Pregnant woman shot in arm and thigh at car wash
Student tips off Katy ISD officials about threatening social post
Astronaut's custody battle could set legal precedent in Texas
These homecoming mums are as big as Texas!
Astronaut's spouse 'frightened' over demands to see son
Botched raid: Ex-officers appear in court as defendants
Show More
Woman cuts hole into glass during med spa heist: VIDEO
Andrew Luck's HS football coach shocked by retirement news
Man accused of killing Spring family goes to trial
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Houstonian's home repaired 2 years after Hurricane Harvey
More TOP STORIES News