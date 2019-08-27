Boy consoles classmate with autism on first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. -- A little boy's compassion is winning hearts across the country after he helped a classmate on the first day of school.Connor, 8, has autism and was finding it difficult to adjust to the second grade. His classmate, Christian, had no idea about his disability, but when he noticed Connor crying, he walked over and grabbed his hand to let him know it was going to be alright.Christian's mother captured the sweet moment and posted it on social media. Connor's mother responded, saying she always worries her son will be bullied, but Christian's kindness warmed her heart.The photos have gained worldwide attention, and the two boys are now inseparable."I saw him on the ground with Connor as Connor was crying in the corner, and he was consoling him," said Christian's mother, Courtney Moore. "He grabs his hand and walks him to the front door. We waited until the bell rang and he walked him inside of the school. The rest is history. They have an inseparable bond.""I fear every day that someone is going to laugh at him because he doesn't speak correctly, or laugh at him because he doesn't sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands," said Connor's mother April Crites."He was kind to me," Connor said. "I was in the first day of school, and I started crying. Then he helped me, and I was happy."Christian didn't see Connor as different - a message their moms, and many others, are taking away."It doesn't matter color, it doesn't matter gender, it doesn't matter disability, and it doesn't matter anything, just be kind, open your heart," Crites said. "It's what we need in this world."No words spoken, just a quick gesture turned a boy's whole day around."One act of kindness can change someone's life, can change the world. That's all it takes," Moore said.It's a life lesson learned from two 8-year-old boys."He found and held my hand, and I got happy tears," Connor said.