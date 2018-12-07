SOCIETY

Dallas mom says school worker called son 'a monkey'

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas mom wants school employee fired for reportedly calling son a 'monkey.'

DALLAS, Texas --
A Texas mother wants a school employee fired for reportedly calling her son a monkey.

Mother, Brittany Miner says, "As she approached us and got closer she was like oh he's running around he's like a little monkey"

Miner says she told the staff member it's not okay to call kids monkeys.

RELATED: Katy ISD investigating after Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist and threatening text messages
EMBED More News Videos

Officials in Katy ISD say they are investigating after a series of racist and threatening text messages were sent to a group of Seven Lakes Junior High School students.


"She then proceeded to say 'Oh well look at his little face.'"

Miner was willing to give the employee the benefit of the doubt after the first comment, but believes the comments on her son's appearance afterwards were racist.

Miner thinks the staffer should be fired and has asked an attorney to help her.

The district is investigating the incident while the teacher is on administrative leave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismlawsuitschoolu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More Society
Top Stories
Major flooding predicted on West Fork of San Jacinto River
E. Beltway closed after rain-soaked double fatal crash
Houston-area real-time conditions map
WATCH LIVE: Flash Flood Warning through Saturday
Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Houston Texans and NFL luminaries celebrate Bob McNair's life
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Show More
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 4 loose spools on freeways
Man gets 50 years for brutal murder of 79-year-old woman
Public invited to attend celebration of life for Bob McNair
Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of severe storms
Rat seen crawling in high school vending machine
More News