12-year-old boy in the Woodlands battling life-threatening disease surprised with room makeover

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A young boy from the Woodlands came home from a trip to San Antonio to a surprise of a lifetime.Twelve-year-old Diego Garcia was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder with progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.On Sunday, Diego's family came home to a complete bedroom makeover after a team of more than 50 volunteers with Global Shop Solutions and the organization Sunshine Spaces spent days working on the big project."We enable a team of volunteers to work around the clock for about four days," said Erica Jones with Sunshine Spaces. "We sent the family to San Antonio, so they've been at Sea World and having some fun."A Star Wars-themed playroom is one of three rooms that were revamped by the volunteers."Whoa, cool!," exclaimed Diego, whose brother was also surprised with an Avengers-themed bedroom right across the hall."This project is particularly special because we've watched Diego grow up from a small tot to what he is today," said Jayland Keeney with Global Shop Solutions.The volunteers also organized the family's garage and pantry."I'm so thankful and grateful to everybody and I really ask God to send all kinds of blessings to each one of them and their families," said Diego's mother Valerie Garcia.