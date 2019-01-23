SOCIETY

Kentucky boy, 10, kills himself; mother says Seven Bridges was bullied over colostomy bag

A Kentucky mother reeling from her 10-year-old son's death says Louisville's school district must do more to prevent bullying.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --
Tami Charles is a local comedian and radio host. She said her fifth-grader, Seven Bridges, killed himself over the weekend.

Charles told WHAS her son was her miracle baby. She thought she couldn't have children, but on July 25, 2008, Seven was born.

He had a medical issue that required numerous surgeries to his bowels, including the insertion of a colostomy bag. It was removed when he was older, but Seven continued to experience problems when waste would leak.

"Twenty-six surgeries from the day my son was born. Twenty-six surgeries. He just wanted to be normal, that's all," she said.

Charles said her son's health problems were the reason why other kids would make fun of him. She posted videos on Facebook talking about the pain Seven endured because of bullying at school, and how she wanted the district to do more.

"Even in talking about it and letting him express himself, there was still a sorrow that he couldn't let us in," Charles told WAVE. "We signed him up for the boys' academy. We would talk to him often how he would have new friends and a new start. You just had to get to the end of the year."

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said everyone is devastated by the eighth recorded suicide this year in the district of 100,000 students. Seven was the youngest JCPS student to take his own life.

The district has provided grief counselors at Kerrick Elementary, where Seven when to school, and is investigating the reports of bullying.

Charles said she wants her son's death to help start a dialogue about the problems of bullying and what can be done.

"To talk about this bullying, to talk about the pain. I want people to do that with their children," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline

Suicide Warnings
Risk Factors

ABC News contributed to this report.
