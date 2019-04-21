Society

Boozy Disney sing-along brunch coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite what society may say, you're never too old for a sing-along, especially if it's a boozy celebration involving your favorite Disney characters.

The minds behind "The Magical Brunch" promise to leave you enchanted with its 2-hour event coming to Houston.

The Australian-based company behind the event says participants are encouraged to come in costume.

Disney fans will enjoy light refreshments of tea, coffee, juice and sparkling water, along with a high tea inspired food offering.

If that wasn't enough, ticket holders can sing along to all their favorite Disney tunes.

While the company has not announced dates or a venue for its Houston event, they say tickets are extremely limited.

You can sign up now for pre-release ticket announcements on their website, www.TheMagicalBrunch.com.
