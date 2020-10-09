Society

Booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire destroyed three booths at the Texas Renaissance Festival near Plantersville in Grimes County, Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the festival said firefighters from Todd Mission, Plantersville/Stoneham, Whitehall, Tri-County, Rolling Hills and Magnolia responded to the fire near the Polish Pub.

The blaze destroyed booths, 63, 64, and 65 and damaged two other booths.

There were no injuries reported.



The fire happened as the festival was winding down the first week of opening while under the pandemic.

The festival plans to open as scheduled for the second weekend of the 46th season.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Changes for the upcoming season include suspending The After Dark Saturday evening entertainment experience until 2021, not offering costume rentals this season and canceling the annual School Days event, according to the release. Additionally, the King's Feast-a daily event-will offer only one seating per day this fall, and the Tea & Strumpets high tea event will have limited seating by reservation.

RELATED: Texas Renaissance Festival may look different for 2020 season

However, 349 vendors will still be featured throughout the festival ground, including 11 guest vendors and 20 new vendors this season, according to the release. Thirty stage acts are also still planned, as are the nightly fireworks.

In addition to new and guest vendors, the festival's expanded area will also include new entertainment, such as a pirate ship museum, a tower slide, pyro juggler Thomas Wood and accordionist Amanda Kitchens, and the multiple-story Wyrmwood Public House.

Community Impact Newspapers contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygrimes countyfestivaltexas newsfirecostumescovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
Delta leaves flooding and damage in Louisiana
3-year-old boy shot to death by mother's boyfriend, HPD said
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Delta weakens after landfall in Louisiana, all clear in Texas
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Show More
Warm weekend with near-record level temperatures possible
92-year-old missing Houston woman has dementia, family said
Judge rules counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations
Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Friday night
Here's a recap of the news for Friday, October 9
More TOP STORIES News