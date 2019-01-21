EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5098471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.

Music legend Jon Bon Jovi is offering free meals to furloughed federal workers at his Red Bank, New Jersey restaurant.Governor Phil Murphy's charity is assisting in the promotion.Federal workers and their families can stop by the Soul Kitchen between noon and 2 p.m. Monday for their free meals.Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been going without paychecks during the shutdown, with many enduring financial hardship.