Boil water notice issued after water main break in NW Harris County

A boil water notice has been issued after a water main line break in northwest Harris County.
According to the release, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Harris County MUD 434 to notify its customers of the notice.
Residents in the Stone Creek Ranch Community along Highway 290 and Becker Road are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption such as washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. The release states one should boil the water for two minutes.
People can purchase water bottles or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or consumption purposes.
The notice is expected to last until Friday, as the company waits for the water test results, according to Inframark's Facebook post.
Anyone with questions can contact the Harris County MUD 434 water system at their 24-hour customer service line 281-398-8211.
