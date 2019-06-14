HTX

Boaters with disabilities regain their lives in Galveston

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When David Gaston is out on the water, you'd never know he can't move his legs.

"I was in a motorcycle wreck three weeks away from my 21st birthday that put me in a wheelchair," Gaston explained. "At that time, I was a commercial diver in the oil field."

Thinking he had lost everything, Gaston chose to overcome the injury and decided to try sailing. He knew he'd need help getting into the boat. And steering wasn't easy, but he kept at it almost as if he had no choice.

"Everything you've worked for, everything you've done in your life is suddenly gone," he said. "Your identity is gone, everything you've had is gone. So, you end up finding adaptive sports is the way that you're able to kind of recover an identity. Bring yourself back."

Gaston is now the adaptive sports coordinator at Sea Star Base Galveston.

And he's brought over friends like Chad Maywald, who broke his back in two places 17 years ago.

"He finally got me to start and try it out and I've been coming every week since," Maywald said. "I like to race."

Adaptive athletes like Gaston and Maywald use the same courses and the same boats as more traditional athletes.

"I'm actually able to race against other competitors who have no disabilities and be competitive against them," said Gaston.

The program is open to all ages and abilities.

You can find out how to get involved by visiting the Sea Star Base website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondisabilityboatinghtxhtx galveston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News