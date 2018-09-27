SOCIETY

Blackface Snapchat videos prompt school investigation into students in Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Students investigated for Snapchat videos in blackface

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan --
School district leaders are investigating racist Snapchat videos by students in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In the videos, high school students are shown wearing blackface and using racial slurs.

A student brought the videos to the attention of school district officials on Tuesday. He said he found the videos on an acquaintance's Snapchat story over the weekend.

In the first video, a girl says, "I'm white, but over here we have a f***ing n-word." She then pans to another girl in blackface, who says, "I knew I was 25 percent black."

The second video shows a boy in blackface with the text, "I have spotted a n-word." The student who saved and reported the video commented "WTF I don't wanna see [sic] s**t." The student who posted replied, "It was a joke. If you don't like it, delete me."

Officials released a statement calling the incident racially insensitive. They launched an investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismsocial mediasnapchatu.s. & world
SOCIETY
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
10-year-old stumped by math homework dials 911
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
2nd Texas inmate set for execution this week wants it halted
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Crews discover body believed to be missing 6-year-old
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Show More
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Owner of decked out Astros car wants to surprise young fan
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
More News