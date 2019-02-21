Five-year-old Sir Romeo Milam is now out of the hospital and celebrating after an organization collected toys for him for the holidays."He's just standing there and falls to his knees and falls backwards," said Loriann Milam, Sir Romeo's grandmother.He was hit by a stray bullet and had been in the hospital for over six months.He even celebrated his 5th birthday there.His grandmother wants out of the neighborhood before he gets home from the hospital."So we can raise this boy somewhere else, so we don't have him growing up to be a statistic," said Milam.But she doesn't have the means to move. After seven months in the hospital, she said the bills are in the millions.has a fund that helps victims with medical and other expenses. Plus, victims of domestic violence and sex offenses can receive funding to help them relocate.HB No. 2079 would add children that are victims of attempted murder to that list.Victims of other violent crimes, such as homicide and attempted murder, are not eligible for relocation funds. They are eligible for all other forms of compensation.They still live in the same apartment complex where Sir Romeo was shot. She took that message to Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers."It dawned on me perhaps Sir Romeo's cause could be a catalyst for change," said Kahan.Kahan is now working to add relocation expenses as a cost that's covered by the fund."At least this would give families, like Sir Romeo, an opportunity not to return back to the residence in which they suffered a life-long traumatic scenario," said Kahan.State Representative Garnet Coleman proposed the HB No. 2079 on Wednesday.